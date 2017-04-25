Dismiss Notice
Turn on / off Linux servers with IFTTT button

Discussion in 'Linux.org Original Content' started by Rob, Apr 25, 2017 at 2:16 PM.

  Rob

    Mar 31, 2017
    23
    3
    IFTTT stands for "If This Then That" and currently allows me to power on and off my Linux servers. Below i'll lay out exactly how I accomplished this.

    Requirements
    • Linux server with out-of-band (ilo, idrac)
    • Always-on Linux server (I'm using an odroid c2)
    • Dropbox account
    • IFTTT
    • Optional: Ability to create IFTTT widget buttons on your phone
    Our setup
    • L1: Linux Server we want to control
    • L2: L1's out-of-band connection
    • L3: Always-on linux server
    Set up the control scripts
    SSH to L3, cd to /usr/local/bin/ and create two scripts; one to turn on L1, one to turn off L1

    Turning on L1
    Create a file called L1-on.exp and paste in one of the two expect scripts below to control power-on depending on whether you have a Dell with iDrac or HP with iLo.

    (Dell with iDrac)
    Code:
    #!/usr/bin/expect -f
# Replace root@L2 and IDRAC-PASSWORD-HERE with your settings
spawn ssh root@L2
expect "password: "
send "IDRAC-PASSWORD-HERE\r"
expect "admin1-> "
send "racadm serveraction powerup\r"
sleep 2
expect "admin1-> "
send "exit\r"
    (HP with iLo)
    Code:
    #!/usr/bin/expect -f
# Replace Administrator@L2 and ILO-PASSWORD-HERE with your settings
spawn ssh Administrator@L2
expect "password: "
send "ILO-PASSWORD-HERE\r"
expect "</>hpiLO-> "
send "power on\r"
sleep 2
expect "iLO-> "
send "exit\r"
    Turning off L1 using SSH
    (note: you will need to have ssh keys set up from L3 to L1, or use an expect script to enter in the password, etc..)

    Code:
    #!/bin/bash
ssh root@L1 "shutdown -h now"
    Download / set up the dropbox CLI tool
    Follow instructions to set up the dropbox_uploader.sh tool here:
    https://github.com/andreafabrizi/Dropbox-Uploader
    (I keep dropbox_uploader.sh in /usr/local/bin/)

    Set up ifttt
    Create two applets. Each one will create a text file on dropbox.
    To turn on server
    Create applet to create a file called l1up.txt with any/no content and note the Dropbox path. My path is Google/ifttt/

    To turn off server
    Create applet to create a file called l1off.txt with any/no content and note the Dropbox path. My path is Google/ifttt/

    optional widget buttons
    Create widget buttons on your phone to easily power on/off your servers from the applets you created. I'm not sure if iOS can do this or not but know Android can.

    Call one L1-up and the other L1-off.

    Create and set up the dropbox monitoring script
    (Back on L3 again.. ) We need to create a script in /usr/local/bin/ which I call monitor-ifttt.sh. Here are the contents. You will want to change your hostnames. This file grabs files from the Dropbox: Google/ifttt/ directory. It will also log startups / shutdowns in /tmp/L1.log.

    Code:
    #!/bin/bash

# Check your paths here
/usr/local/bin/dropbox_uploader.sh list Google/ifttt > /tmp/ifttt

File="/tmp/ifttt"

# Monitor to turn L1 on - check your paths here
if grep -q l1up "$File"; then
   /usr/local/bin/dropbox_uploader.sh delete Google/ifttt/l1up.txt && /bin/rm /tmp/ifttt && echo "Time: $(date) started L1" >> /tmp/L1.log && /usr/local/bin/l1-on.exp
fi

# Monitor to turn L1 off - check your paths here
if grep -q l1off "$File"; then
   /usr/local/bin/dropbox_uploader.sh delete Google/ifttt/l1off.txt && /bin/rm /tmp/ifttt && echo "Time: $(date) shutdown L1" >> /tmp/l1.log && /usr/local/bin/l1-off.sh
fi
    Make it executable:

    Code:
    chmod +x /usr/local/bin/monitor-ifttt.sh
    Set it up in cron to run every minute:

    Code:
    * * * * * /usr/local/bin/monitor-ifttt.sh
    Put it all together
    By clicking your L1-up IFTTT shortcut/button you create the l1up.txt text file in Dropbox. The above script running once/minute will check Dropbox, see it, delete it, log it, and run the script to turn on L1 (by running the expect script into the out-of-band connection).

    1. Push your IFTTT L1-on button
    2. File is created in Dropbox
    3. Script checks for file, deletes it, logs it, starts script to power on L1 through L2
    Did it work? Post a comment if you're having trouble.
     
    #1 Rob, Apr 25, 2017 at 2:16 PM
