Turn on / off Linux servers with IFTTT button

Requirements

Linux server with out-of-band (ilo, idrac)

Always-on Linux server (I'm using an odroid c2)

Dropbox account

IFTTT

Optional: Ability to create IFTTT widget buttons on your phone

Our setup

L1: Linux Server we want to control

L2: L1's out-of-band connection

L3: Always-on linux server

Set up the control scripts

Code: #!/usr/bin/expect -f # Replace root@L2 and IDRAC-PASSWORD-HERE with your settings spawn ssh root@L2 expect "password: " send "IDRAC-PASSWORD-HERE\r" expect "admin1-> " send "racadm serveraction powerup\r" sleep 2 expect "admin1-> " send "exit\r"

Code: #!/usr/bin/expect -f # Replace Administrator@L2 and ILO-PASSWORD-HERE with your settings spawn ssh Administrator@L2 expect "password: " send "ILO-PASSWORD-HERE\r" expect "</>hpiLO-> " send "power on\r" sleep 2 expect "iLO-> " send "exit\r"

Code: #!/bin/bash ssh root@L1 "shutdown -h now"

Download / set up the dropbox CLI tool

Set up ifttt

Create and set up the dropbox monitoring script

Code: #!/bin/bash # Check your paths here /usr/local/bin/dropbox_uploader.sh list Google/ifttt > /tmp/ifttt File="/tmp/ifttt" # Monitor to turn L1 on - check your paths here if grep -q l1up "$File"; then /usr/local/bin/dropbox_uploader.sh delete Google/ifttt/l1up.txt && /bin/rm /tmp/ifttt && echo "Time: $(date) started L1" >> /tmp/L1.log && /usr/local/bin/l1-on.exp fi # Monitor to turn L1 off - check your paths here if grep -q l1off "$File"; then /usr/local/bin/dropbox_uploader.sh delete Google/ifttt/l1off.txt && /bin/rm /tmp/ifttt && echo "Time: $(date) shutdown L1" >> /tmp/l1.log && /usr/local/bin/l1-off.sh fi

Code: chmod +x /usr/local/bin/monitor-ifttt.sh

Code: * * * * * /usr/local/bin/monitor-ifttt.sh

Put it all together