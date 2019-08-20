Overview of Linux system + getting around

Rob
In this video, we'll go over the basics of a Linux system - where Linux keeps all of its things - as well as basic commands to get around.
This is a short 30 minute clip of me going over the first 2 chapters of my "Essential Linux Command line" book available on Amazon.
The book is available here:
ttps://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KJF6H9P
