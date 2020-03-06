Find your top 10 linux commands in your history

Rob

Rob

Administrator
Staff member
Linux is a great thing that it'll keep a history of the commands you time in the ~/.bash_history file. If you'd like to see the 10 top commands you use, you can run something like the following to see what you type out the most!

cat ~/.bash_history | sort |uniq -c|sort -nr|head -n 10

It should show something like this:
Code: 
[rob ~ ]$ cat ~/.bash_history | sort |uniq -c|sort -nr|head -n 10
    223 ls
     78 cd
     57 vim domain-search.sh
     45 cd ..
     39 git status
     37 ./domain-search.sh
     25 kubectl get pods -A
     24 exit
     23 pwd
     21 git branch
The first column is the number of times it appeared, then it shows the comand typed. That gives a little info on what i've been working on .. looks like i've typed ls 223 times in my current history file! What does yours say?

Change head -n 10 to another number to get more/less than your 10 most used commands!

Edit: change your history length as well as add time/date: https://www.linux.org/threads/add-timestamp-change-history-size-in-your-linux-history.27966/
 
Last edited:


wizardfromoz

wizardfromoz

Super Moderator
Staff member
Gold Supporter
nice one rob :)

here's mine from arcolinux

Code: 
[[email protected] ~]$ cat ~/.bash_history | sort |uniq -c|sort -nr|head -n 10
     62 exit
     29 init 6
     23 reboot
     21 ls
     11 uname -r
      9 dmesg | grep -i swap*
      8 ls /boot
      8 cd ..
      7 du -ah
      7 df
and in the spoiler expanded to 50

[[email protected] ~]$ cat ~/.bash_history | sort |uniq -c|sort -nr|head -n 50
62 exit
29 init 6
23 reboot
21 ls
11 uname -r
9 dmesg | grep -i swap*
8 ls /boot
8 cd ..
7 du -ah
7 df
6 sudo su
6 sudo nano -m /boot/grub/custom.cfg
6 sudo dnf upgrade
6 cd Downloads
5 ./waterfox
5 sudo blkid | grep -i mjro
5 ping -c 3 google.com
5 blkid
4 sudo upd
4 sudo pacman -Syu
4 sudo dumpe2fs $(mount | grep 'on \/ ' | awk '{print $1}') | grep 'Filesystem created:'
4 sudo cat /boot/grub/custom.cfg
4 sudo apt-get clean
4 ping -c 3 linux.org
4 du -ah /var/cache/dnf/
4 du -ah /var/cache/apt/archives/
4 du -ah /var/cache/apt/archives
4 cat /boot/grub/custom.cfg
3 sudo ufw status
3 sudo rm -R 16fa2990e5014c52bbca62e8a9eb3558/
3 sudo pacman -Syy
3 sudo nano -m /etc/default/grub
3 sudo dnf clean all
3 sudo blkid | grep -i tara
3 ping -c 3 192.168.20.1
3 ping -c 3 192.168.1.1
3 iwconfig
3 ifconfig
3 du -ah /var/cache/pacman/pkg/
3 cd /var/log/journal/16fa2990e5014c52bbca62e8a9eb3558/
3 cd ~
3 apt-cache policy glibc*
2 sudo update-grub
2 sudo tune2fs -l /dev/sda4 | grep 'Filesystem created:'
2 sudo rm -R 1fa7b55a55334c05b283def41647ef23/
2 sudo parted -l
2 sudo pacman -Scc
2 sudo grub-mkconfig -o /boot/grub/grub.cfg
2 sudo grub2-mkconfig -o /boot/efi/EFI/fedora/grub.cfg
2 sudo dnf install vlc

keen observers will note a mixture of commands from debian, rpm and arch - that is because the arcolinux is one of 4 distros sharing the same home.

avagudweegend

wizard
 
  • Like
Reactions: Rob
70 Tango Charlie

70 Tango Charlie

Active Member
Mine is not near as fancy as you fellas', but here it is.
History.png


Thanks for the tip. I have it copied in my 'Terminal Commands' file.
Having lots of fun learning this Linux stuff.
OGTC
 
You must log in or register to reply here.



Members online

Total: 593 (members: 1, guests: 592)

Latest posts


Top