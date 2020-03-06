Find your top 10 linux commands in your history

Code: [[email protected] ~]$ cat ~/.bash_history | sort |uniq -c|sort -nr|head -n 10 62 exit 29 init 6 23 reboot 21 ls 11 uname -r 9 dmesg | grep -i swap* 8 ls /boot 8 cd .. 7 du -ah 7 df

Spoiler: top 50 arcolinux et al

62 exit

29 init 6

23 reboot

21 ls

11 uname -r

9 dmesg | grep -i swap*

8 ls /boot

8 cd ..

7 du -ah

7 df

6 sudo su

6 sudo nano -m /boot/grub/custom.cfg

6 sudo dnf upgrade

6 cd Downloads

5 ./waterfox

5 sudo blkid | grep -i mjro

5 ping -c 3 google.com

5 blkid

4 sudo upd

4 sudo pacman -Syu

4 sudo dumpe2fs $(mount | grep 'on \/ ' | awk '{print $1}') | grep 'Filesystem created:'

4 sudo cat /boot/grub/custom.cfg

4 sudo apt-get clean

4 ping -c 3 linux.org

4 du -ah /var/cache/dnf/

4 du -ah /var/cache/apt/archives/

4 du -ah /var/cache/apt/archives

4 cat /boot/grub/custom.cfg

3 sudo ufw status

3 sudo rm -R 16fa2990e5014c52bbca62e8a9eb3558/

3 sudo pacman -Syy

3 sudo nano -m /etc/default/grub

3 sudo dnf clean all

3 sudo blkid | grep -i tara

3 ping -c 3 192.168.20.1

3 ping -c 3 192.168.1.1

3 iwconfig

3 ifconfig

3 du -ah /var/cache/pacman/pkg/

3 cd /var/log/journal/16fa2990e5014c52bbca62e8a9eb3558/

3 cd ~

3 apt-cache policy glibc*

2 sudo update-grub

2 sudo tune2fs -l /dev/sda4 | grep 'Filesystem created:'

2 sudo rm -R 1fa7b55a55334c05b283def41647ef23/

2 sudo parted -l

2 sudo pacman -Scc

2 sudo grub-mkconfig -o /boot/grub/grub.cfg

2 sudo grub2-mkconfig -o /boot/efi/EFI/fedora/grub.cfg

2 sudo dnf install vlc [email protected] ~]$ cat ~/.bash_history | sort |uniq -c|sort -nr|head -n 5062 exit29 init 623 reboot21 ls11 uname -r9 dmesg | grep -i swap*8 ls /boot8 cd ..7 du -ah7 df6 sudo su6 sudo nano -m /boot/grub/custom.cfg6 sudo dnf upgrade6 cd Downloads5 ./waterfox5 sudo blkid | grep -i mjro5 ping -c 3 google.com5 blkid4 sudo upd4 sudo pacman -Syu4 sudo dumpe2fs $(mount | grep 'on \/ ' | awk '{print $1}') | grep 'Filesystem created:'4 sudo cat /boot/grub/custom.cfg4 sudo apt-get clean4 ping -c 3 linux.org4 du -ah /var/cache/dnf/4 du -ah /var/cache/apt/archives/4 du -ah /var/cache/apt/archives4 cat /boot/grub/custom.cfg3 sudo ufw status3 sudo rm -R 16fa2990e5014c52bbca62e8a9eb3558/3 sudo pacman -Syy3 sudo nano -m /etc/default/grub3 sudo dnf clean all3 sudo blkid | grep -i tara3 ping -c 3 192.168.20.13 ping -c 3 192.168.1.13 iwconfig3 ifconfig3 du -ah /var/cache/pacman/pkg/3 cd /var/log/journal/16fa2990e5014c52bbca62e8a9eb3558/3 cd ~3 apt-cache policy glibc*2 sudo update-grub2 sudo tune2fs -l /dev/sda4 | grep 'Filesystem created:'2 sudo rm -R 1fa7b55a55334c05b283def41647ef23/2 sudo parted -l2 sudo pacman -Scc2 sudo grub-mkconfig -o /boot/grub/grub.cfg2 sudo grub2-mkconfig -o /boot/efi/EFI/fedora/grub.cfg2 sudo dnf install vlc

nice one robhere's mine from arcolinuxand in the spoiler expanded to 50keen observers will note a mixture of commands from debian, rpm and arch - that is because the arcolinux is one of 4 distros sharing the same home.avagudweegendwizard