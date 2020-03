Find your top 10 linux commands in your history

cat ~/.bash_history | sort |uniq -c|sort -nr|head -n 10

Code: [rob ~ ]$ cat ~/.bash_history | sort |uniq -c|sort -nr|head -n 10 223 ls 78 cd 57 vim domain-search.sh 45 cd .. 39 git status 37 ./domain-search.sh 25 kubectl get pods -A 24 exit 23 pwd 21 git branch

Linux is a great thing that it'll keep a history of the commands you time in the ~/.bash_history file. If you'd like to see the 10 top commands you use, you can run something like the following to see what you type out the most!It should show something like this:The first column is the number of times it appeared, then it shows the comand typed. That gives a little info on what i've been working on .. looks like i've typed223 times in my current history file! What does yours say?Changeto another number to get more/less than your 10 most used commands!Edit: change your history length as well as add time/date: https://www.linux.org/threads/add-timestamp-change-history-size-in-your-linux-history.27966/