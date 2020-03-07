Add timestamp + change history size in your linux history

history

Code: HISTTIMEFORMAT="%F %T " HISTFILESIZE=5000

Code: 1991 2020-03-06 20:00:23 cat word_list.txt |wc 1992 2020-03-06 20:00:23 head word_list.txt 1993 2020-03-06 20:00:23 tail word_list.txt 1994 2020-03-06 20:00:23 ls 1995 2020-03-06 20:00:23 cd .. 1996 2020-03-06 20:00:23 ls 1997 2020-03-06 20:00:23 cat scripts/push-changes.sh 1998 2020-03-06 20:00:23 exit 1999 2020-03-06 20:00:23 exit 2000 2020-03-06 20:00:27 history 2001 2020-03-06 20:01:08 ls 2002 2020-03-06 20:01:10 history

The Linuxcommand is awesome by default, but you can make it better! By default, it'll only hold about 1000 past commands, but you can increase that - you can also add time/date to it so you can see when you ran each command!In your ~/.bashrc file, simply add some lines like:Then, you'll have a 5000 line history file along with timestamps! Give it a go and let me know how it goes!After you log out and back in, you'll see something like:Everything before time/date will show the same time, but after that, it'll show you the exact times of command run.Recently, Ubuntu and some other distros have been changing history to 2000 lines, so if you see that in your .bashrc, either comment it out, or just directly change that to 5000.