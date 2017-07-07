(S//NF) The operator must obtain a thorough understanding of the Linux/UNIX command line interface and shells such as bash, csh, and sh. Gyrfalcon assumes that the operator knows the standard operating procedures for masking their activity within certain shells. For instance, if the operator is using the bash shell on the Linux platform, then Gyrfalcon assumes they executed the following commands at the shell's prompt before uploading, installing, and executing Gyrfalcon.

1. unset HISTFILE

2. export HISTFILE

3. HISTSIZE=0

4. export HISTSIZE

5. TERM=vt100

6. export TERM

7. PATH=/bin:/sbin:/usr/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/local/bin …

8. export PATH

Click to expand...