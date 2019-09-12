Use an SSH key to log into a remote server

Rob

Rob

Administrator
Staff member
When you ssh into a remote server, the safest way is to use an ssh key. This video shows you how to create the key, explains the files created by the ssh-keygen command, and shows you how to copy your public key to the remote server.


Please subscribe if you liked this video - we're trying to put out a bunch in the coming months.

Subscribe here
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Staff online

Members online

Total: 611 (members: 2, guests: 609)

Latest posts

Top