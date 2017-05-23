Welcome to Our Community

While Linux.org has been around for a while, we recently changed management and had to purge most of the content (including users). If you signed up before April 23rd please sign up again. Thanks!

Sign Up
Dismiss Notice
Linux.org under new management - click here for details

Reduce your Apache TIME_WAIT connections

Discussion in 'Linux.org Articles' started by Rob, May 23, 2017 at 9:18 PM.

Tags:
  1. Rob

    Rob Administrator
    Staff Member

    Joined:
    Oct 27, 2011
    Messages:
    71
    Likes Received:
    344
    If you manage an Apache server, you may be noticing a large amount of TIME_WAIT connections all of the time. Don't get me wrong, TIME_WAIT is a good thing.. it basically means that your server has closed the connection, but it's being kept around so any delayed packets matched to the connection can be handled properly. We can reduce them, however.

    How many do you have?
    First, let's see how many TIME_WAITs are hanging out. Type in this command as root:
    Code:
    netstat -nat | awk '{print $6}' | sort | uniq -c | sort -n
    You'll see something like:
    Code:
          1 CLOSE_WAIT
      1 established)
      1 Foreign
      1 SYN_RECV
      6 ESTABLISHED
     29 LISTEN
    317 TIME_WAIT
    Reduce them.
    Now, let's reduce that number a little bit and free up some resources for other things..

    Type this in to get some default values:
    Code:
    cat /proc/sys/net/ipv4/tcp_fin_timeout
cat /proc/sys/net/ipv4/tcp_tw_recycle
cat /proc/sys/net/ipv4/tcp_tw_reuse
    If you have the stock/default settings, you'll likely see 60, 0, 0.

    Let's change it up.. changing:
    tcp_fin_timeout to 30
    tcp_tw_recycle to 1
    tcp_tw_reuse to 1

    Run this:
    Code:
    echo 30 >/proc/sys/net/ipv4/tcp_fin_timeout
echo 1 >/proc/sys/net/ipv4/tcp_tw_recycle
echo 1 >/proc/sys/net/ipv4/tcp_tw_reuse
    Let's make it persistent - meaning it'll survive a reboot.

    Search for any settings first:
    Code:
    cat /etc/sysctl.conf | grep 'net.ipv4.tcp_fin_timeout\|net.ipv4.tcp_tw_recycle\|net.ipv4.tcp_tw_reuse'
    If that comes up with values, manually edit the /etc/sysctl.conf and change them to 30, 0, 0 (stated above).

    If it comes up empty, then edit the /etc/sysctl.conf and add our new values to the very bottom:
    Code:
    # Decrease TIME_WAIT seconds
net.ipv4.tcp_fin_timeout = 30

# Recycle and Reuse TIME_WAIT sockets
net.ipv4.tcp_tw_recycle = 1
net.ipv4.tcp_tw_reuse = 1
    The Results:
    Give it some time and re-run that netstat command again to see your lower TIME_WAIT number.
    Code:
    netstat -nat | awk '{print $6}' | sort | uniq -c | sort -n
    You'll probably see something like:
    Code:
          1 established)
      1 Foreign
      2 SYN_RECV
     10 ESTABLISHED
     29 LISTEN
    108 TIME_WAIT
     
    #1 Rob, May 23, 2017 at 9:18 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)

Share This Page