Inkscape moves from Launchpad to GitLab

On Saturday, Inkscape made its move from Launchpad after a year or more of planning and reviewing different platforms as well as determining how to convert the codebase for each possible choice with the minimal amount of data loss factored in. One of their possible landing spots they considered was GitHub which lost points because it's "entirely proprietary". After a lot of testing and experimentation, they landed on GitLab. After making the choice, they instructed developers last week to commit their changes by the cut-off date, then on Friday, Ted Gould, a long time Inkscape contributor and Inkscape board member, completed the conversion from Launchpad to GitLab. Congrats guys! More information / official announcement is here: https://inkscape.org/en/news/2017/06/10/inkscape-moves-gitlab/