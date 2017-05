GtkHash – Hashing Out The Basics

more

If you seek to install GtkHash from your GUI package manager, in my case Synaptic Package Manager is the usual with Debian-based Distros, you may see under the GtkHash entry references to eg Nautilus, Nemo, and Thunar extensions. I have not used these yet, but I am guessing installation of these will allow you to right-click an .iso from your File Manager window pane and choose GtkHash from the context-sensitive menu. Someone could confirm that for me, I would be grateful. Apparent from a couple of my screenshots preceding, but not immediately apparent perhaps to the newcomer; is that if you already have at your fingertips a sha1, sha256 or other long checksum and wish to check it against your .iso in GtkHash, you may wish to drag to the left and/or right the edges of the GtkHash window, to reveal all. I'll show you what I mean.

Code: # dnf install gtkhash

MAGEIA

Code: alien -r gtkhash_0.7.0-1ubuntu1_amd64.deb

Code: sudo urpmi gtkhash-0.7.0-2.x86_64.rpm

Code: sudo urpmi gtkhash

Code: sudo urpme gtkhash

ARCH-BASED

Code: yaourt -S gtkhash

GENTOO-BASED

(ADDENDUM TO) DEBIAN-BASED

MD5

SHA1

SHA256 and

SHA512