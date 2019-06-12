Vim basics and more

Opening a file, getting around, inserting text and saving

vim filename.txt

h j k l

h moves the curser one character to the left​

j moves the curser one character up​

k moves the curser one character down​

l moves the curser one character to the right​

i

ESC

:wq

Moving around (bonus round)

5h moves the curser 5 characters to the left​

2j moves the curser 2 lines up​

3k moves the curser 3 lines down​

6l moves the curser 6 characters to the right​

​

1G moves curser to line 1. You can replace 1 with any number to get on that line of the file. eg: 25G would get you to the 25th line of the file.​

G will get you to the last line of the file.​

ctrl-f will move you 1 page forward​

ctrl-b will move you 1 page back​

​

There are plenty more, but these are the most common that I use...​

Insert mode

i

i will put you into insert mode right in front of where the curser is​

a will put you into insert mode, but one spot after where the curser is​

o will start a new line under where the curser is and put you in insert mode​

I (capital i) puts you at the beginning of the current line and into insert mode​

A will put you in insert mode and move the curser to the end of the current line.​

O (capital o) starts a new line above your current position and puts you in insert mode​

​

ESC

Quitting / Saving

:q quit, don't save - only works if no changes were made​

:q! quit, don't save - works even if changes were made​

:w writes/saves the file, does not quit​

:wq writes/saves the file, quits - will not work if file is read-only​

:wq! writes/saves the file, quits - will force write even if file is read-only​

:x writes/saves the file, quits - will not work if file is read-only​

:x! writes/saves the file, quits - will force write even if file is read-only​

ZZ writes/saves the file, quits - will not work if file is read-only - note no : is used.​

Copying / Pasting / Deleting / Searching / Replacing

x

​

Yanking (copying)​

yw yanks (copies) a word - more specifically, yanks from your position to the end of the word​

yy yanks (copies) one line​

5yy yanks (copies) 5 lines​

​

Deleting (and/or cutting)​

x delete character​

5x delete 5 characters​

dw delete word - more specifically, deletes from your position to the end of the word​

dd delete line​

​

Pasting (works after yanking or deleting)​

p pastes whatever you just yanked or deleted (any of the yanks/deletes listed above)​

​

Searching​

/pattern to search the file for your pattern. It searches downward, but will wrap and look at the beginning of the file after looking through whatever is below you currently.​

?pattern will search for your pattern in the opposite direction. Handy if you're at the end of a log file and looking for the latest match closest to the bottom.​

​

Replacing​

r replaces current character.. so to replace s with t you would move the curser over the s and rt ​

R replaces word/string from the spot of your curser. You'd do R then paste your replacement​

​

Searching AND Replacing​

:s/old/new replaces the first instance of the string old with the string new on your current line​

:s/old/new/g replaces all of the instances of the string old with the string new on your current line​

:%s/old/new/g replaces all of the instances of the string old with the string new in your whole file​

:7,25s/old/new replaces all of the instances of the string old with the string new on lines 7 through 25​

​

Other handy things...

u undo - you can keep hitting u to undo changes you've made. ​

U undo whole line - this will undo the entire last line you modified to it's original state ​

ctrl-r redo - will redo the undone from u ​

:set paste This will enable 'paste mode' so it won't automatically indent on your paste​

:set nopaste This will turn off the 'paste mode'​

:set numbers This will display number lines along the left side​

:set nonumbers This will turn off line number display​

:set ic ignores case when you're searching for stuff​

​

:his view your command history​

:! follow this with commands like pwd or ls to run commands within vim​

​

Getting help within vim

:h

:h dd

:q

Wrapping it up

Well, that's about all I can think of for now - I may come back and update this article some time in the future. I know there's a ton more that vim can do. You can always man vim on your Linux system to get more info any time!



Please reply below with some of the most common things you use within vim!

