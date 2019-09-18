Video - Linux File Permissions (chmod and chown)

Rob
The following video shows you how to use chmod and chown to change up file permissions. It also goes over the various settings you can apply to files with chmod.
Here is a quick cheat sheet for chmod:
Code:
7 = 4+2+1 (read/write/execute)
6 = 4+2 (read/write)
5 = 4+1 (read/execute)
4 = 4 (read)
3 = 2+1 (write/execute)
2 = 2 (write)
1 = 1 (execute)
