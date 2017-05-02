Using mysqldumpslow to read the mysql slow query log

The MySQL slow query log is one helpful tool that helps system administrators to determine which queries are taking a longer-than-normal time to run. The only thing is.. how to read it so it's helpful? If you don't have the slow query log enabled yet, do that first: mysql enable slow query log (Then, let it cook at least a few hours) If you just less the log file, it'll look something like this: Code: # Time: 151123 12:30:06 # User@Host: root[root] @ localhost [] # Query_time: 4.742081 Lock_time: 0.000284 Rows_sent: 28 Rows_examined: 2179 use mysql; SET timestamp=1448299806; SELECT TABLE_SCHEMA as DB,SUM(DATA_LENGTH)+SUM(INDEX_LENGTH) AS SPACEUSED from information_schema.tables WHERE TABLE_TYPE NOT LIKE '%view%' GROUP BY TABLE_SCHEMA; mysqldumpslow will look through the log file and group similar queries together - even showing you the top x queries - either by group or time. Here are a couple of good examples of how to read it using mysqldumpslow: You can run it without any flags. It will combine all of the like queries… Code: mysqldumpslow /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log The following will show you the top 5 queries which returned the maximum rows. It can help you find the queries where you missed LIMIT clause. Code: mysqldumpslow -a -s r -t 5 /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log Example output: Code: root@server [~]# mysqldumpslow -a -s r -t 5 /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log Reading mysql slow query log from /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log Count: 97 Time=4.54s (440s) Lock=0.00s (0s) Rows=861807.3 (83595305), root[root]@localhost SELECT /*!40001 SQL_NO_CACHE */ * FROM `db_banner_tracks` Count: 11 Time=3.73s (41s) Lock=0.00s (0s) Rows=112228.8 (1234517), root[root]@localhost SELECT /*!40001 SQL_NO_CACHE */ * FROM `smtp` Count: 1 Time=126.46s (126s) Lock=0.00s (0s) Rows=866765.0 (866765), somedb[somedb]@localhost SELECT * FROM `db2_sandbox`.`db_banner_tracks` Count: 46 Time=4.60s (211s) Lock=0.00s (0s) Rows=13268.0 (610330), root[root]@localhost SELECT /*!40001 SQL_NO_CACHE */ * FROM `db_ucm_history` Count: 1 Time=31.40s (31s) Lock=0.00s (0s) Rows=258657.0 (258657), anotherdb[anotherdb]@localhost SELECT * FROM `db2_test`.`db_banner_tracks` This one will sort output by count - the number of times the query is found in the slow log. Code: mysqldumpslow -a -s c -t 5 /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log Play around with it a bit - here are the various flags you can use: Code: -a Do not abstract all numbers to N and strings to S -n Abstract numbers with at least the specified digits --debug Write debugging information -g Only consider statements that match the pattern --help Display help message and exit -h Host name of the server in the log file name -i Name of the server instance -l Do not subtract lock time from total time -r Reverse the sort order -s How to sort output -t Display only first num queries --verbose Verbose mode[code] More information on MySQL's mysqldumpslow page: <a href="https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.6/en/mysqldumpslow.html" target="_blank">https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.6/en/mysqldumpslow.html</a>