Using Docker Volumes

Code:

FROM metabrainz/base-image RUN apt-get update \ && apt-get install -y --no-install-recommends vsftpd \ && apt-get clean \ && rm -rf /var/lib/apt/lists/* RUN mkdir -p /var/run/vsftpd/empty \ && mkdir -p /etc/vsftpd \ && mkdir -p /var/ftp \ && mv /etc/vsftpd.conf /etc/vsftpd.orig \ && mkdir /etc/service/vsftpd ADD vsftpd.sh /etc/service/vsftpd/run VOLUME ["/var/ftp"] EXPOSE 20-21 EXPOSE 65500-65515 You see that there is a line setting up a VOLUME. The volume is for the folder ‘var/ftp’ inside the image. We can leave the line as is and create the pointer from the RUN command or create both the volume and pointer from the RUN command. NOTE: In the code you can also see that the ‘vsftpd.sh’ file is being added to run at startup. If you wanted you can download the files from the link on Github. And create the image from the included dockerfile. If you also wanted you can remove the VOLUME line and we can perform setting up the volume from the command line. Once I have removed the ‘VOLUME’ line from the dockerfile I rebuild and re-run it. I can connect to it with Filezilla as before and there are no files found in the FTP Server container. Let’s look at changing the run commnd as well as setting up a local folder to share. In my folder with my dockerfile and ‘vsftpd.sh’ file I will create a folder called FTP. Inside the FTP folder I will place a dummy file so I can see that the connection is being made properly to the volume being created. Since the image was rebuilt we can simply re-run the image with new parameters to create the volume. The two parameters are as follows: [code]-v /var/ftp -v $(pwd)/ftp:/var/ftp/:ro