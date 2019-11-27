TUIR - Command line Reddit

Most workplaces don't endorse the browsing of reddit while you're being paid to work - in fact, I can't think of any that do.. while that's true, it never hurts to have 1/3 or 1/4 of your terminal assigned to your favorite subreddits out there while you're fighting the good fight.

This is an easy to install, easy to use text reddit client that i'll be using for a while. Go ahead and install it and let me know what you think!

You can download it from here: https://gitlab.com/ajak/tuir

I've never really been able to get into reddit. Any time I look at the site, it just seems like a massive, hideous, sprawling, incomprehensible mess.

So, now I can get completely lost there from the terminal! Ha ha!
 
I'm with Jas on this one... reddit has never appealed to me. Although on rare occasions a search has shown a useful post there to solve some problem.

