TUIR - Command line Reddit

Most workplaces don't endorse the browsing of reddit while you're being paid to work - in fact, I can't think of any that do.. while that's true, it never hurts to have 1/3 or 1/4 of your terminal assigned to your favorite subreddits out there while you're fighting the good fight.
This is an easy to install, easy to use text reddit client that i'll be using for a while. Go ahead and install it and let me know what you think!
You can download it from here: https://gitlab.com/ajak/tuir
