System76 Darter Pro (darp6) with coreboot benchmarks

Tonight I benchmarked my System76 Darter Pro (darp6) with coreboot using sysbench and geekbench. The current setup includes the 4.9ghz i7 cpu, 64gb memory and 500 nvme drive.

Below is a video of me performing the benchmarks, as well as the benchmark numbers themselves...

sysbench cpu test:
Code: 
[rob ~ ]$ sysbench --test=cpu --cpu-max-prime=20000 run
WARNING: the --test option is deprecated. You can pass a script name or path on the command line without any options.
sysbench 1.0.17 (using system LuaJIT 2.1.0-beta3)

Running the test with following options:
Number of threads: 1
Initializing random number generator from current time


Prime numbers limit: 20000

Initializing worker threads...

Threads started!

CPU speed:
    events per second:   453.27

General statistics:
    total time:                          10.0016s
    total number of events:              4534

Latency (ms):
         min:                                    1.88
         avg:                                    2.20
         max:                                    4.38
         95th percentile:                        2.66
         sum:                                 9996.78

Threads fairness:
    events (avg/stddev):           4534.0000/0.00
    execution time (avg/stddev):   9.9968/0.00
sysbench fileio test:

Code: 
[rob ~ ]$ sysbench --test=fileio --file-total-size=150G --file-test-mode=rndrw --max-time=300 --max-requests=0 run
WARNING: the --test option is deprecated. You can pass a script name or path on the command line without any options.
WARNING: --max-time is deprecated, use --time instead
sysbench 1.0.17 (using system LuaJIT 2.1.0-beta3)

Running the test with following options:
Number of threads: 1
Initializing random number generator from current time


Extra file open flags: (none)
128 files, 1.1719GiB each
150GiB total file size
Block size 16KiB
Number of IO requests: 0
Read/Write ratio for combined random IO test: 1.50
Periodic FSYNC enabled, calling fsync() each 100 requests.
Calling fsync() at the end of test, Enabled.
Using synchronous I/O mode
Doing random r/w test
Initializing worker threads...

Threads started!



File operations:
    reads/s:                      636.58
    writes/s:                     424.39
    fsyncs/s:                     1358.08

Throughput:
    read, MiB/s:                  9.95
    written, MiB/s:               6.63

General statistics:
    total time:                          300.1001s
    total number of events:              725834

Latency (ms):
         min:                                    0.00
         avg:                                    0.41
         max:                                   27.05
         95th percentile:                        2.61
         sum:                               299297.64

Threads fairness:
    events (avg/stddev):           725834.0000/0.00
    execution time (avg/stddev):   299.2976/0.00
Geekbench test:

System76 Darter Pro - Geekbench Browser

Benchmark results for a System76 Darter Pro with an Intel Core i7-10510U processor.
browser.geekbench.com
 
