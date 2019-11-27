System76 Darter Pro (darp6) with coreboot benchmarks

Code:

[rob ~ ]$ sysbench --test=fileio --file-total-size=150G --file-test-mode=rndrw --max-time=300 --max-requests=0 run WARNING: the --test option is deprecated. You can pass a script name or path on the command line without any options. WARNING: --max-time is deprecated, use --time instead sysbench 1.0.17 (using system LuaJIT 2.1.0-beta3) Running the test with following options: Number of threads: 1 Initializing random number generator from current time Extra file open flags: (none) 128 files, 1.1719GiB each 150GiB total file size Block size 16KiB Number of IO requests: 0 Read/Write ratio for combined random IO test: 1.50 Periodic FSYNC enabled, calling fsync() each 100 requests. Calling fsync() at the end of test, Enabled. Using synchronous I/O mode Doing random r/w test Initializing worker threads... Threads started! File operations: reads/s: 636.58 writes/s: 424.39 fsyncs/s: 1358.08 Throughput: read, MiB/s: 9.95 written, MiB/s: 6.63 General statistics: total time: 300.1001s total number of events: 725834 Latency (ms): min: 0.00 avg: 0.41 max: 27.05 95th percentile: 2.61 sum: 299297.64 Threads fairness: events (avg/stddev): 725834.0000/0.00 execution time (avg/stddev): 299.2976/0.00