System76 Darter Pro (darp6) with coreboot benchmarks

Tonight I benchmarked my System76 Darter Pro (darp6) with coreboot using sysbench and geekbench. The current setup includes the 4.9ghz i7 cpu, 64gb memory and 500 nvme drive.
Below is a video of me performing the benchmarks, as well as the benchmark numbers themselves...
sysbench cpu test:
sysbench fileio test:
Geekbench test:
sysbench cpu test:
Code:
[rob ~ ]$ sysbench --test=cpu --cpu-max-prime=20000 run
WARNING: the --test option is deprecated. You can pass a script name or path on the command line without any options.
sysbench 1.0.17 (using system LuaJIT 2.1.0-beta3)
Running the test with following options:
Number of threads: 1
Initializing random number generator from current time
Prime numbers limit: 20000
Initializing worker threads...
Threads started!
CPU speed:
events per second: 453.27
General statistics:
total time: 10.0016s
total number of events: 4534
Latency (ms):
min: 1.88
avg: 2.20
max: 4.38
95th percentile: 2.66
sum: 9996.78
Threads fairness:
events (avg/stddev): 4534.0000/0.00
execution time (avg/stddev): 9.9968/0.00
Code:
[rob ~ ]$ sysbench --test=fileio --file-total-size=150G --file-test-mode=rndrw --max-time=300 --max-requests=0 run
WARNING: the --test option is deprecated. You can pass a script name or path on the command line without any options.
WARNING: --max-time is deprecated, use --time instead
sysbench 1.0.17 (using system LuaJIT 2.1.0-beta3)
Running the test with following options:
Number of threads: 1
Initializing random number generator from current time
Extra file open flags: (none)
128 files, 1.1719GiB each
150GiB total file size
Block size 16KiB
Number of IO requests: 0
Read/Write ratio for combined random IO test: 1.50
Periodic FSYNC enabled, calling fsync() each 100 requests.
Calling fsync() at the end of test, Enabled.
Using synchronous I/O mode
Doing random r/w test
Initializing worker threads...
Threads started!
File operations:
reads/s: 636.58
writes/s: 424.39
fsyncs/s: 1358.08
Throughput:
read, MiB/s: 9.95
written, MiB/s: 6.63
General statistics:
total time: 300.1001s
total number of events: 725834
Latency (ms):
min: 0.00
avg: 0.41
max: 27.05
95th percentile: 2.61
sum: 299297.64
Threads fairness:
events (avg/stddev): 725834.0000/0.00
execution time (avg/stddev): 299.2976/0.00
System76 Darter Pro - Geekbench Browser
Benchmark results for a System76 Darter Pro with an Intel Core i7-10510U processor.
browser.geekbench.com