System76 Darter Pro (darp6) first looks

I received my new Darter Pro (darp6) yesterday as my new 'work' laptop.My upgrades were the cpu, memory and the drive:1× 4.9 GHz i7-10510U (1.8 up to 4.9 GHz - 8MB Cache - 4 Cores - 8 Threads) $199.001× 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 at 2666 MHz (2x32GB) $499.00500 GB NVMe Seq Read: 3,500 MB/s, Seq Write: 3,200 MB/s $145.00My only complaint was the time from order to ship - which was ~15 days.Overall I love this thing - no complaints. Please check out the video below to watch!