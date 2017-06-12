Welcome to Our Community

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4 Beta now available

Discussion in 'Linux News' started by Rob, Jun 12, 2017 at 2:08 PM.

  Rob

    Rob Administrator
    Oct 27, 2011
    113
    348
    This morning Red Hat has announced the release of RHEL 7.4 Beta providing a "rich and stable foundation for both existing applications and a new generation of workloads and solutions".

    This release includes the addition of some new features, namely:

    Security / Compliance
    • Support for Network Bound Disk Encryption - tooling designed to reduce the management burden of disk encryption at scale.
    • Enhancements to OpenSSL HTTP/2.0 - enabling several new Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol features to be implemented in OpenSSL, such as Application-Layer Protocol Negotiation (ALPN).
    • Updated audit capabilities - designed to make it easier for administrators to filter the events logged by the audit system, gather more information from critical events, and to interpret large numbers of records.
    Management / Automation
    • Red Hat Enterprise Linux System Roles - provide RHEL-specific supported content that relies on Ansible automation to help simplify the management and maintenance of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7-based deployments via a single set of tools.
    Other stand-outs
    • Improvements to RAID Takeover, allowing administrators more control over their logical volumes while they're in use.
    • NetworkManager update - Extended route options for firewall / route-table setup, more..
    • Performance Co-Pilot (PCP) client tools support - pcp2influxdb, pcp-mpstat and pcp-pidstat
    View the full list of features here:
    https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/

    Information taken from / original announcement here:
    https://www.redhat.com/en/about/blo...-beta-now-available?sc_cid=7016000000127NJAAY
     

    #1 Rob, Jun 12, 2017 at 2:08 PM
    Last edited: Jun 12, 2017 at 3:08 PM
