Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4 Beta now available

This morning Red Hat has announced the release of RHEL 7.4 Beta providing a "rich and stable foundation for both existing applications and a new generation of workloads and solutions". This release includes the addition of some new features, namely: Security / Compliance Support for Network Bound Disk Encryption - tooling designed to reduce the management burden of disk encryption at scale. Enhancements to OpenSSL HTTP/2.0 - enabling several new Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol features to be implemented in OpenSSL, such as Application-Layer Protocol Negotiation (ALPN). Updated audit capabilities - designed to make it easier for administrators to filter the events logged by the audit system, gather more information from critical events, and to interpret large numbers of records. Management / Automation Red Hat Enterprise Linux System Roles - provide RHEL-specific supported content that relies on Ansible automation to help simplify the management and maintenance of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7-based deployments via a single set of tools. Other stand-outs Improvements to RAID Takeover, allowing administrators more control over their logical volumes while they're in use. NetworkManager update - Extended route options for firewall / route-table setup, more.. Performance Co-Pilot (PCP) client tools support - pcp2influxdb, pcp-mpstat and pcp-pidstat View the full list of features here: https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/ Information taken from / original announcement here: https://www.redhat.com/en/about/blo...-beta-now-available?sc_cid=7016000000127NJAAY