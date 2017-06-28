LibreOffice Mascot competition

LibreOffice is looking for a mascot and you could be the creator of it! In their announcement, they mention some of the popular mascots out there, like Java's Duke, the SUSE Geeko, and KDE's Konqui. They'd like to have their own mascot as well, which should also be able to fill you with feelings of freedom, speed, intelligence and cuteness. Besides the bragging rights if your design gets chosen, there are also some great prizes for the first, second and third chosen proposals. 1st: Slimbook KATANA Intel i5 (https://slimbook.es/en/ultrabook-katana-en) 2nd: Nextcloud box with Raspberry Pi 3 (https://nextcloud.com/box) 3rd: Nitrokey Pro 3 (https://www.nitrokey.com) They will be accepting proposals until August 31st. Good luck!