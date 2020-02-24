Intro and Installation of Kubernetes

Jarret B
Active Member
Staff member
Anyone using Docker can use Kubernetes to create a cluster. A cluster is when there are multiple systems working together as a single unit. If one system fails then the other systems will resume the failed processes to keep the resource active.
An example of a cluster would be multiple web servers acting as one web server. If we had five servers managing a website. One server may fail due to a physical hardware issue such as a hard disk failure. The cluster will disregard the failed server and the remaining four will continue hosting the website. The resources being clustered could be any resource that requires fault-tolerance. The resource could be a mission-critical database. There can be many possibilities for the resource or resources managed on a cluster.
Kubernetes Introduction
Kubernetes was open-sourced by Google in 2014. Kubernetes allows the containers in Docker to be easily managed. Docker nodes can be easily added and managed.
Kubernetes can help load-balancing, restarting a failed node, hide a node until it is active, etc.
There are many things that Kubernetes can do for your Docker nodes. We can get into the details by examples as we go.
NOTE: The main website for Kubernetes is at Kubernetes.io.
Installing Kubernetes
There are directions for installing Kubernetes on its website for all of the various systems. I will only be covering Ubuntu.
NOTE: You can check out the site for Red Hat distros as well as other Operating Systems and platforms such as Windows and Macs.
Create a folder to copy Kubernetes into and use the following command to download the files using ‘curl’:
curl -LO https://storage.googleapis.com/kubernetes-release/release/`curl -s https://storage.googleapis.com/kubernetes-release/release/stable.txt`/bin/linux/amd64/kubectl
The command will download the latest version of Kubernetes.
Then you need to perform the following to install it:
chmod +x ./kubectl
sudo mv ./kubectl /usr/local/bin/kubectl
kubectl version --client
You can also set up the repository, so that Kubernetes can be more easily updated, with the following commands:
sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install -y apt-transport-https
curl -s https://packages.cloud.google.com/apt/doc/apt-key.gpg | sudo apt-key add -
echo "deb https://apt.kubernetes.io/ kubernetes-xenial main" | sudo tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list.d/kubernetes.list
sudo apt update
sudo apt install -y kubectl
The second method may be a little better so you can perform upgrades to newer versions automatically when you perform an ‘apt upgrade’.
You can verify the install and check the version number with the command:
kubectl version --client
After ‘kubectl’ is installed you will need ‘minikube’. The following command will download and install ‘minikube’ from the current folder:
curl -LO https://storage.googleapis.com/minikube/releases/latest/minikube_1.6.2.deb && sudo dpkg -i minikube_1.6.2.deb
The link for Minikube can be found at https://minikube.sigs.k8s.io/docs/start/linux/ just in case the version has changed.
NOTE: Keep in mind that Minikube is a lightweight version of Kubernetes that creates a Virtual Machine and deploys a local one node cluster.
You will need to execute the command ‘egrep -q 'vmx|svm' /proc/cpuinfo && echo yes || echo no’ to verify that you have virtualization enabled on your system. The command should result in a ‘yes’ response.
You will also need Oracle Virtualbox installed. You can find it at https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Linux_Downloads.
The second last programs we need are ‘kubectx’ and ‘kubens’ found at https://github.com/ahmetb/kubectx. You can perform the following to download and set it up:
sudo git clone https://github.com/ahmetb/kubectx /opt/kubectx
sudo ln -s /opt/kubectx/kubectx /usr/local/bin/kubectx
sudo ln -s /opt/kubectx/kubens /usr/local/bin/kubens
The last program we need is kubetail which is located at https://github.com/johanhaleby/kubetail. The kubetail file is a bash file found at https://raw.githubusercontent.com/johanhaleby/kubetail/master/completion/kubetail.bash and needs to be copied to ‘/etc/bash_completion.d’. The copy must be done with Root privileges and you should close all terminals before using the script.
Starting Minikube
To start Minikube you can use the following command:
minikube start --cpu # --memory #### --disk-size=#####MB
The values here are the number of CPU cores to use on your system. You can also specify the amount of RAM to dedicate to the cluster as well as the disk space.
If you should only use the command ‘minikube start’ then a default cluster should start. The default number of cores is 2, the RAM is 2GB (2,000MB) and the disk space is 20 GB (20,000MB).
As you can see in Figure 1 you can use the ‘minikube start’ to use all of the defaults.
FIGURE 1
Everything which was needed was downloaded from the Internet during the setup of the cluster. You can verify that the cluster is running by using the Minikube Dashboard. To open the Minikube Dashboard enter the following command:
minikube dashboard
You should see results from the command in the Terminal as shown in Figure 2.
FIGURE 2
Once the command has completed your default browser should open and show you the cluster’s information as shown in Figure 3.
FIGURE 3
Along the left side of the browser is a list of various options to view. Once selected the aspects of those options will be displayed in the right pane of the browser.
Terminology
There are some terms used in Kubernetes that are different from Docker. They are not difficult to know.
NOTE: Be sure to look over the Docker articles:
Docker Basics and Install
Creating a Docker Container
Docker Container Advanced Creation
Docker Compose
Using Docker Volumes
A Docker Container is called a Pod in Kubernetes. A Docker Host is a Kubernetes Node.
Nodes can be a physical machine or just a Virtual Machine.
The Pods can have different states. The states are:
Creation of Container and Pod
We will need to create two files for use with creating this Node and Pod.
The first file is called ‘server.js’ and will contain the following code:
var http = require('http');
var handleRequest = function(request, response) {
console.log('Received request for URL: ' + request.url);
response.writeHead(200);
response.end('Hello Linux World!');
};
var www = http.createServer(handleRequest);
www.listen(8080);
The second file is the ‘Dockerfile’ with the contents of:
FROM node:6.14.2
EXPOSE 8080
COPY server.js .
CMD [ "node", "server.js" ]
Place both files in the same folder, such as ‘Kubernetes/HelloLinuxWorld’.
If you have not done so you will need to start Minikube with the command
‘minikube start’.
Next, you need to issue the command:
kubectl create deployment hello-node --image=gcr.io/hello-minikube-zero-install/hello-node
The command is creating a Deployment that manages a Pod (container) made
from the Dockerfile image. We are using an image that is outside the
Docker Hub.
Once the command is executed you can see that the Deployment is working by
using the command:
kubectl get deployments
You should see a ‘hello-node’ listed which shows that the Deployment
is working.
We cannot access the Pod unless we create a Service to bridge the
connection from the Internal to the External network. Use the
command:
kubectl expose deployment hello-node --type=LoadBalancer --port=8080
Here you can see that we are using the name ‘hello-node’ and the Internal
Port of 8080 as we setup in the two files we created. The type is
set as ‘LoadBalancer’ to specify that the connection should be
bridged.
The newly created Service can be displayed with the command:
kubectl get services
To completely make the Service accessible from outside the cluster you
can use the final command to complete the Service:
minikube service hello-node
The last command should show the IP Address as well as the Port used to
connect to the Node and Pod we just created. The command should also
open the default browser to the designated address and port to show
‘Hello Linux World!’.
You can also look at the dashboard (‘minikube dashboard’) to look
over the various items in the Kubernetes GUI.
You may want to remove the Nodes and Pods which were created so as you create
more Nodes and Pods you do not have a long list taking up more
resources.
Removing Nodes and Pods
To remove everything we just added from Kubernetes we first need to stop the
Service:
kubectl delete service hello-node
Next, we delete the whole deployment with the command:
kubectl delete deployment hello-node
You can now stop Minikube by issuing the following command in a Terminal:
minikube stop
You can also delete the Minikube Virtual Machine by:
minikube delete
Conclusion
I hope this should give you a basic start to Kubernetes.
More articles will follow.
An example of a cluster would be multiple web servers acting as one web server. If we had five servers managing a website. One server may fail due to a physical hardware issue such as a hard disk failure. The cluster will disregard the failed server and the remaining four will continue hosting the website. The resources being clustered could be any resource that requires fault-tolerance. The resource could be a mission-critical database. There can be many possibilities for the resource or resources managed on a cluster.
Kubernetes Introduction
Kubernetes was open-sourced by Google in 2014. Kubernetes allows the containers in Docker to be easily managed. Docker nodes can be easily added and managed.
Kubernetes can help load-balancing, restarting a failed node, hide a node until it is active, etc.
There are many things that Kubernetes can do for your Docker nodes. We can get into the details by examples as we go.
NOTE: The main website for Kubernetes is at Kubernetes.io.
Installing Kubernetes
There are directions for installing Kubernetes on its website for all of the various systems. I will only be covering Ubuntu.
NOTE: You can check out the site for Red Hat distros as well as other Operating Systems and platforms such as Windows and Macs.
Create a folder to copy Kubernetes into and use the following command to download the files using ‘curl’:
curl -LO https://storage.googleapis.com/kubernetes-release/release/`curl -s https://storage.googleapis.com/kubernetes-release/release/stable.txt`/bin/linux/amd64/kubectl
The command will download the latest version of Kubernetes.
Then you need to perform the following to install it:
chmod +x ./kubectl
sudo mv ./kubectl /usr/local/bin/kubectl
kubectl version --client
You can also set up the repository, so that Kubernetes can be more easily updated, with the following commands:
sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install -y apt-transport-https
curl -s https://packages.cloud.google.com/apt/doc/apt-key.gpg | sudo apt-key add -
echo "deb https://apt.kubernetes.io/ kubernetes-xenial main" | sudo tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list.d/kubernetes.list
sudo apt update
sudo apt install -y kubectl
The second method may be a little better so you can perform upgrades to newer versions automatically when you perform an ‘apt upgrade’.
You can verify the install and check the version number with the command:
kubectl version --client
After ‘kubectl’ is installed you will need ‘minikube’. The following command will download and install ‘minikube’ from the current folder:
curl -LO https://storage.googleapis.com/minikube/releases/latest/minikube_1.6.2.deb && sudo dpkg -i minikube_1.6.2.deb
The link for Minikube can be found at https://minikube.sigs.k8s.io/docs/start/linux/ just in case the version has changed.
NOTE: Keep in mind that Minikube is a lightweight version of Kubernetes that creates a Virtual Machine and deploys a local one node cluster.
You will need to execute the command ‘egrep -q 'vmx|svm' /proc/cpuinfo && echo yes || echo no’ to verify that you have virtualization enabled on your system. The command should result in a ‘yes’ response.
You will also need Oracle Virtualbox installed. You can find it at https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Linux_Downloads.
The second last programs we need are ‘kubectx’ and ‘kubens’ found at https://github.com/ahmetb/kubectx. You can perform the following to download and set it up:
sudo git clone https://github.com/ahmetb/kubectx /opt/kubectx
sudo ln -s /opt/kubectx/kubectx /usr/local/bin/kubectx
sudo ln -s /opt/kubectx/kubens /usr/local/bin/kubens
The last program we need is kubetail which is located at https://github.com/johanhaleby/kubetail. The kubetail file is a bash file found at https://raw.githubusercontent.com/johanhaleby/kubetail/master/completion/kubetail.bash and needs to be copied to ‘/etc/bash_completion.d’. The copy must be done with Root privileges and you should close all terminals before using the script.
Starting Minikube
To start Minikube you can use the following command:
minikube start --cpu # --memory #### --disk-size=#####MB
The values here are the number of CPU cores to use on your system. You can also specify the amount of RAM to dedicate to the cluster as well as the disk space.
If you should only use the command ‘minikube start’ then a default cluster should start. The default number of cores is 2, the RAM is 2GB (2,000MB) and the disk space is 20 GB (20,000MB).
As you can see in Figure 1 you can use the ‘minikube start’ to use all of the defaults.
FIGURE 1
Everything which was needed was downloaded from the Internet during the setup of the cluster. You can verify that the cluster is running by using the Minikube Dashboard. To open the Minikube Dashboard enter the following command:
minikube dashboard
You should see results from the command in the Terminal as shown in Figure 2.
FIGURE 2
Once the command has completed your default browser should open and show you the cluster’s information as shown in Figure 3.
FIGURE 3
Along the left side of the browser is a list of various options to view. Once selected the aspects of those options will be displayed in the right pane of the browser.
Terminology
There are some terms used in Kubernetes that are different from Docker. They are not difficult to know.
NOTE: Be sure to look over the Docker articles:
Docker Basics and Install
Creating a Docker Container
Docker Container Advanced Creation
Docker Compose
Using Docker Volumes
A Docker Container is called a Pod in Kubernetes. A Docker Host is a Kubernetes Node.
Nodes can be a physical machine or just a Virtual Machine.
The Pods can have different states. The states are:
- Pending - the Pod is accepted but there is no Container
- Running - all Containers are created and least one is in the Running state
- Succeeded - Pods were running and have exited with an error code of zero
- Failed - all Containers have stopped and one has generated a non-zero error
- CrashLoopBackOff - the Container has failed and Kubernetes has tried continuously to restart it and failed
Creation of Container and Pod
We will need to create two files for use with creating this Node and Pod.
The first file is called ‘server.js’ and will contain the following code:
var http = require('http');
var handleRequest = function(request, response) {
console.log('Received request for URL: ' + request.url);
response.writeHead(200);
response.end('Hello Linux World!');
};
var www = http.createServer(handleRequest);
www.listen(8080);
The second file is the ‘Dockerfile’ with the contents of:
FROM node:6.14.2
EXPOSE 8080
COPY server.js .
CMD [ "node", "server.js" ]
Place both files in the same folder, such as ‘Kubernetes/HelloLinuxWorld’.
If you have not done so you will need to start Minikube with the command
‘minikube start’.
Next, you need to issue the command:
kubectl create deployment hello-node --image=gcr.io/hello-minikube-zero-install/hello-node
The command is creating a Deployment that manages a Pod (container) made
from the Dockerfile image. We are using an image that is outside the
Docker Hub.
Once the command is executed you can see that the Deployment is working by
using the command:
kubectl get deployments
You should see a ‘hello-node’ listed which shows that the Deployment
is working.
We cannot access the Pod unless we create a Service to bridge the
connection from the Internal to the External network. Use the
command:
kubectl expose deployment hello-node --type=LoadBalancer --port=8080
Here you can see that we are using the name ‘hello-node’ and the Internal
Port of 8080 as we setup in the two files we created. The type is
set as ‘LoadBalancer’ to specify that the connection should be
bridged.
The newly created Service can be displayed with the command:
kubectl get services
To completely make the Service accessible from outside the cluster you
can use the final command to complete the Service:
minikube service hello-node
The last command should show the IP Address as well as the Port used to
connect to the Node and Pod we just created. The command should also
open the default browser to the designated address and port to show
‘Hello Linux World!’.
You can also look at the dashboard (‘minikube dashboard’) to look
over the various items in the Kubernetes GUI.
You may want to remove the Nodes and Pods which were created so as you create
more Nodes and Pods you do not have a long list taking up more
resources.
Removing Nodes and Pods
To remove everything we just added from Kubernetes we first need to stop the
Service:
kubectl delete service hello-node
Next, we delete the whole deployment with the command:
kubectl delete deployment hello-node
You can now stop Minikube by issuing the following command in a Terminal:
minikube stop
You can also delete the Minikube Virtual Machine by:
minikube delete
Conclusion
I hope this should give you a basic start to Kubernetes.
More articles will follow.