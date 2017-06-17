Installing Fedora 26 Beta on a MacBook Air

Since Fedora 26 Beta came out a few days ago, I decided it was a great time to throw it on my 13" MacBook Air. This MacBook Air is a model number A1466 EMC 2925 which looks like a 2015ish model, 8gb mem, 2.2GHz i7, 512gb ssd. First thing I did was download the beta. You can grab it from the GetFedora website. Once you have it downloaded, install it to a usb flash drive. From Linux, you can do this easily with the dd command. Plug your USB drive into your computer and tail /var/log/syslog (or /var/log/messages) to see what flies by. You can also do a 'df -h' to show the storage devices to find the correct /dev/sdX. In this example, we'll assume the USB flash drive is /dev/sdc Code: dd if=/home/rob/Downloads/Fedora-Workstation-Live-x86_64-26_Beta-1.4.iso of=/dev/sdc bs=8M status=progress oflag=direct That may take a bit.. let it finish out. Next, I shut down the macbook, counted to 5 and powered it back on. After hitting the power on button I held down the 'option' button to give me boot options. The image below shows what my choices were: Click the arrow under 'fedora' and proceed with the install. After going through the installation I noticed that I had no wifi. Luckily I had a thunderbolt-to-ethernet dongle since this laptop doesn't actually have an ethernet port. I hopped on google and found some great instructions from this page. To set up wifi, Update your kernel Code: sudo dnf update kernel (then reboot) Install rpmfusion repo Code: su -c 'dnf install -y http://download1.rpmfusion.org/nonfree/fedora/rpmfusion-nonfree-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm' Install akmods and kernel-devel packages Code: sudo dnf install -y akmods "kernel-devel-uname-r == $(uname -r)" Install the broadcom-wl package from rpmfusion Code: sudo dnf install -y broadcom-wl Rebuild kernel extensions Code: sudo akmods Then, reboot and hop on your wifi! Messing around a little bit with it so far, I'm very impressed! All of the function keys work that I care about (screen brightness, keyboard backlight, volume). Then, in July when the non-beta is released, I'll just dnf my way to it! Thanks Fedora!