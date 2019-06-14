Install kubectl and minikube on Linux

kubectl

Kubernetes is a great way to deploy your applications - and it's VERY popular out there with teams working in technology. Before you get going though, you'll need to install thecli tool and you may as well installso you can test things out. Minikube is a non-production sandbox environment that you can use to test out kubernetes.This article will show you how to install the latest versions of both - and we'll go into using them in another future article. There are tons of useful youtube videos out there as well that can get you going once you have these installed.Now, this won't matter if you're running fedora, ubuntu, centos or any other Linux distribution as long as you haveinstalled.To install the latest version of kubectl on Linux, simply open up a terminal and download the latest using curl. You can do this as a regular user.Once downloaded, you need to make it executable.Next, just move it somewhere in your $PATH so you can just type its name w/o needing to type out the full path. You'll needfor this if you move it into /usr/local/bin/.You could move it into another $PATH location as well - maybe one from your home directory. To get a full list of your $PATH locations, simply typeon your terminal.After moving it, you can now test to see if it works.You should see the help file come up since you didn't give it any arguments.Here's a quick asciinema showing the process:To install minikube, you'll need to ensure you have Virtualbox installed. If you don't have it, you can download for your distribution here:This is VERY similar to installing kubectl. Again, it doesn't matter which flavor of Linux you're using.Now that you have Virtualbox installed, you can useto download the latest version of minikube.Next, make it executable withFinally, move it somewhere in yourNow, typeto get its help page.To start minikube, typeOnce it has started (it may take a while, but it'll update you along the way) typeand you'll likely see something similar to this output:To stop minikube, simply typeI hope this has been helpful. We'll follow up with some kubernetes (k8s) basics to get you going!