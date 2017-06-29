Welcome to Our Community

While Linux.org has been around for a while, we recently changed management and had to purge most of the content (including users). If you signed up before April 23rd please sign up again. Thanks!

Sign Up
Dismiss Notice
Linux.org under new management - click here for details

Create mini Linux servers using the Odroid C2

Discussion in 'Linux Server' started by Rob, Jun 29, 2017 at 5:08 PM.

Tags:
  1. Rob

    Rob Administrator
    Staff Member

    Joined:
    Oct 27, 2011
    Messages:
    131
    Likes Received:
    374
    If you're into trying out various distributions or enjoy having various Linux 'servers' to ssh into and play around with, then you should get started with single-board computers. They're cheap, robust and fun.

    This quick tutorial focuses on the Odroid c2. The features vastly outweigh what's available for the popular Raspberry Pi.

    • Faster and cooler than Raspberry Pi 2/3
    • Fast IO
    • Great for NAS or Media Center
    • 2GHz Quad Core Cortex-A53 64 Bit ARMv8
    • 2GB DDR3
    • Gigabit Ethernet
    • HDMI 2.0, 4K60
    While you can hook up a monitor to them, I use them a bit differently.

    odroids.gif

    Odroid #1
    • Kali Linux
    • The main ssh target for my home network from the outside
    • Automation: automatically turns on and off several larger servers for Linux.org backups and such.
    Odroid #2
    • Ubuntu
    • Monitoring: Smokeping - nice latency graphs to various servers (Linux.org, etc..)
    • Monitoring: Nagios - Most of you are familiar with nagios.. monitoring software for server health. It keeps an eye on my web projects like Linux.org
    Odroid #3
    • Arch Linux
    • Mostly testing - also a local target for smokeping and nagios to help find network issues
    Odroid #4
    • Ubuntu
    • Mostly testing as well as another local target
    I also bought cases for mine and am using the micro-usb port for power, although they do have a regular power adapter plug if you like.

    Future projects? I have #1 and #2 pretty well set and love what they do. I'll likely keep one for testing various things but am still figuring out what to use #4 for. What are you using your single-boards for?

    You can purchase these lots of places, but Amazon seems to have the best shipping/deals on them.
    Amazon link: http://amzn.to/2u2XwVS

    The case shown there is from Ameridroid. They're also available on Amazon
    Amazon case link: http://amzn.to/2s60nvW

    For more information on the Odroid line, visit the hardkernel site: http://www.hardkernel.com/

    List of various distributions you can use: http://odroid.com/dokuwiki/doku.php?id=en:odroid-c2

    Images and graphs:
    c2.jpg c2-2.jpg c2-iperf.jpg c2-readwrite.jpg
     
    #1 Rob, Jun 29, 2017 at 5:08 PM
    Last edited: Jun 29, 2017 at 5:22 PM
  2. ryanvade

    ryanvade Moderator
    Staff Member

    Joined:
    Apr 24, 2017
    Messages:
    27
    Likes Received:
    23
    Personally, I would go with the Pine64 instead of the C2. About the same specs for half the cost..even if the Arch builds are no longer available.
     
    #2 ryanvade, Jun 29, 2017 at 9:14 PM
    Rob likes this.
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)

Share This Page