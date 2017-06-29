Create mini Linux servers using the Odroid C2

If you're into trying out various distributions or enjoy having various Linux 'servers' to ssh into and play around with, then you should get started with single-board computers. They're cheap, robust and fun. This quick tutorial focuses on the Odroid c2. The features vastly outweigh what's available for the popular Raspberry Pi. Faster and cooler than Raspberry Pi 2/3 Fast IO Great for NAS or Media Center 2GHz Quad Core Cortex-A53 64 Bit ARMv8 2GB DDR3 Gigabit Ethernet HDMI 2.0, 4K60 While you can hook up a monitor to them, I use them a bit differently. Odroid #1 Kali Linux The main ssh target for my home network from the outside Automation: automatically turns on and off several larger servers for Linux.org backups and such. Odroid #2 Ubuntu Monitoring: Smokeping - nice latency graphs to various servers (Linux.org, etc..) Monitoring: Nagios - Most of you are familiar with nagios.. monitoring software for server health. It keeps an eye on my web projects like Linux.org Odroid #3 Arch Linux Mostly testing - also a local target for smokeping and nagios to help find network issues Odroid #4 Ubuntu Mostly testing as well as another local target I also bought cases for mine and am using the micro-usb port for power, although they do have a regular power adapter plug if you like. Future projects? I have #1 and #2 pretty well set and love what they do. I'll likely keep one for testing various things but am still figuring out what to use #4 for. What are you using your single-boards for? You can purchase these lots of places, but Amazon seems to have the best shipping/deals on them. Amazon link: http://amzn.to/2u2XwVS The case shown there is from Ameridroid. They're also available on Amazon Amazon case link: http://amzn.to/2s60nvW For more information on the Odroid line, visit the hardkernel site: http://www.hardkernel.com/ List of various distributions you can use: http://odroid.com/dokuwiki/doku.php?id=en:odroid-c2 Images and graphs: