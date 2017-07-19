Purchase Linux CDs / DVDs / Flash Drives at OSDisc.com

Welcome to Our Community

While Linux.org has been around for a while, we recently changed management and had to purge most of the content (including users). If you signed up before April 23rd please sign up again. Thanks!

Sign Up
Dismiss Notice
Linux.org under new management - click here for details

#AnsibleFest London 2017 videos now available

Discussion in 'Linux News' started by Rob, Jul 19, 2017 at 7:25 PM.

Tags:
  1. Rob

    Rob Administrator
    Staff Member

    Joined:
    Oct 27, 2011
    Messages:
    143
    Likes Received:
    391
    If you missed out on going to #AnsibleFest in London last month don't worry, you can catch up on some of the things you missed in the videos.

    The fine folks at Ansible have posted 19 videos, most being about 40 minutes long.

    Titles:
    • Applyting Ansible at HSBC
    • Efficiency and Effectiveness through DevOps
    • Applyting Ansible at Siemens
    • Lessons Learned from a Year with Ansible
    • Automating your Infrastructure with Ansible
    • Ten Things I Hate About You: Manage Windows like Linux with Ansible
    • Installing and Configuring Ansible Tower Clusters
    • How a Large Scale Financial Trading Platform Migrated to the Cloud
    • Running Ansible at Scale
    • Ansible is in our DNS: Automation at Illumina
    • How ING Implemented Ansible for Continuous Delivery
    • Automated Management of Shared Secrets with Ansible
    • Automating Your Business Applications REST API with Ansible
    • Automating Oracle RAC Deployments with Ansible
    • From Dockerfiles to Ansible Container
    • Ansible for Networks: Beyond Static Templates
    • Network Automation with Cisco ACI and Ansible
    • Network CI/CD Using Ansible and GitLab
    • Using Ansible to Modernize BlueJeans' Datacenter Infrastructure
    You can view them all here: https://www.ansible.com/videos-ansiblefest-london-2017


     

    Attached Files:

    #1 Rob, Jul 19, 2017 at 7:25 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)

Share This Page